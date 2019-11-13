Watch The Movie

Chicago at the Crossroad


A Feature Length Documentary from Schodorf Media Creative – 15 years in the making…


Chicago at the Crossroad tells the story of a city caught in the violent aftermath of a policy of mass displacement shaded by a long history of segregation.


Much is said about the violence that plagues Chicago’s hyper-segregated communities. But what is known about the systems that created them, the laws that isolated them, and the policies that abandoned them? And how does a city heal from the decades of heartbreak and pain?


This is that story


Live Q and A Chicago International Film Festival Panel Discussion Hosted by Robin Robinson: Featuring Filmmaker Brian Schodorf, Pastor Phil Jackson (Firehouse), Camille Williamson (Adler University) Tuesday, May 26 at 7pm CT

If you enjoyed this program please consider donating any amount of money to help support the important work we do. Donations will be directly allocated to the development of a Chicago at the Crossroad Viewers guide that will be implemented in classrooms across the country to utilize the film to address historical segregation and housing policy. Donations will also go towards curriculum at the Firehouse Community Art Center to continue to assist at risk youth and continue the fight against gun violence in Chicago.

Brian Schodorf

Writer, Producer, Director

Brian Schodorf is an Emmy Award winning film producer, director, and writer. His work in television and film has earned him 12 additional Regional Emmy nominations by the Television Academy and the title “Media Professional of the Year” by the Topeka Capital Journal. ESPN, NBA-TV, PBS, and in many festivals have featured Schodorf’s work. His documentaries The Wayman Tisdale Story, Poverty in Chicago, Greensburg, and most recent, Chicago at the Crossroad each tackle the human condition. Whether filming a basketball legend or a devastating tornado, Schodorf has developed a trademark style of storytelling; tackling social issues revealing the interconnectedness of politics, social systems, and the human heart. Schodorf served as the Director of the City of Chicago’s Tourism video division with Choose Chicago for 6 years before launching his independent video production company. Schodorf Media Creative was established in 2018 - working with clients in various industry verticals across the country. Originally from Kansas, Schodorf now resides in Chicago where he graduated from Columbia College. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Television Production and a Masters Degree in Media Management.

http://schodorfmediacreative.com/

A Message From Pastor Phil Jackson 

The Firehouse Community Art Center has served as a safe haven for young people in the Chicago area for over a decade and has been coordinating various events and art programs dedicated to preventing and interrupting youth and young adults caught in violence.The Firehouse Community Art Center as a 501(c)(3) in 2006, and in 2007 they purchased the 100 year old Chicago Firehouse in North Lawndale. The Firehouse now offers year-round, multi-disciplinary cultural arts programming, mentorship, leadership and workforce development centered around the prevention and interruption of violence.

A Message From Debra Wesley

Sinai Community Institute (SCI) has a history of developing effective community-based health and social service programs to improve the health and well-being of its clients addressing social, economic and environmental factors. Approximately 14,000 families each year benefit from SCI’s services, from infants to adolescents to adults.

COVID-19 Resources From Sinai Community Institute

Click here to download Complete Covid-19 Resource Guide

COVID-19 Resources From Senator Durbin's Office

Stay up-to-date on the actions Senator Durbin and other Members of Congress have taken during the COVID-19 pandemic by following this link.

https://www.durbin.senate.gov/issues/coronavirus-covid-19-update

If you are in of need direct assistance with a COVID-19 matter that involves a federal agency (Unemployment compensation; Small business loans; Federal stimulus payments; Personal protective equipment; U.S. citizens and residents stranded abroad), you can fill out a request for assistance here: https://www.durbin.senate.gov/help/services/coronavirus

If you have concerns about the current coronavirus legislation and/or thoughts for future coronavirus legislation, you can send in that information here: https://www.durbin.senate.gov/contact/coronavirus

If you have any questions/concerns or are having any issues reaching Senator Durbin's Office our office, email Yasmeen Bankole directly at Yasmeen_bankole@durbin.senate.gov

Educational Resources

Today educators and institutions are beginning to create conversations around race and discrimination more than ever. We are in development of the Crossroad Viewers Guide and Educational Curriculum that promises to create teachable moments regardless of income, geography, ethnicity, age, or race. This film and accompanying viewers guide will not only raises awareness, but create a space and environment across communities to face and discuss the root cause issues that continue to leave people of color currently and historically marginalized. To learn more about how to be a partner please download this PDF sponsorship proposal.

Past Screenings

American Black Film Festival

JUNE 2019

Greater Urban Cleveland Film Festival

SEPTEMBER 2019

Catalina Film Festival

SEPTEMBER 2019

Wichita State University Department of Diversity and Inclusion

NOVEMBER 13, 2019

St. Louis International Film Festival

NOVEMBER 16, 2019

Sinai Health Systems

NOVEMBER 18, 2019

Presented by Sinai Community Institute

Chicago Cultural Center

FEBRUARY 26, 2020

Arclight Cinemas

MARCH 9, 2020

1500 N Clybourn

Sponsored by: A Better Chicago

Chicago International Film Festival

MAY 22, 2020

Online World Permiere

